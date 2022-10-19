Menu
Company

TeamGroup Launches T-Force SIREN DUO360 ARGB AIO Cooler, The First Dual “CPU+SSD” Water Block Design

Hassan Mujtaba
Oct 19, 2022, 06:46 AM EDT

TeamGroup has announced the launch of its T-Force SIREN DUO360 ARGB, offering AIO cooling to both CPU & SSD in a dual water block design.

TEAMGROUP Launches T-FORCE SIREN DUO360 ARGB CPU & SSD AIO Liquid Cooler - Introducing Industry’s First Dual Water Blocks for Maximum Cooling

Press Release: T-FORCE, the gaming sub-brand of TEAMGROUP, has added a new member to its SIREN series of all-in-one (AIO) liquid coolers: the T-FORCE SIREN DUO360 ARGB CPU & SSD AIO Liquid Cooler, the world's first AIO liquid cooling solution that cools both the CPU and SSD at the same time. The SIREN DUO360 ARGB CPU & SSD AIO Liquid Cooler features an original dual CPU and SSD ARGB water block design, a large 360mm radiator, and three 120mm ARGB hydraulic bearing fans. The new design fully meets the higher cooling requirements of Intel and AMD's next-gen CPUs and PCIe Gen5 SSDs, allowing gamers around the world to enjoy the unparalleled fast performance.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X & 7900X CPU Gaming Performance Can Improve By Disabling The Second Zen 4 Chiplet
FEATURES
  • Unique all-in-one cooling for CPUs & SSDs
  • Detachable magnetic light module
  • Dual ARGB mirror design
  • 4000RPM pump delivers outstanding cooling performances
  • Large & efficient 360mm cooling surface radiator
  • 120mm ARGB hydraulic bearing fan
teamgroup-t-force-siren-duo360-aio-argb-cpu-ssd-liquid-cooler-_1
teamgroup-t-force-siren-duo360-aio-argb-cpu-ssd-liquid-cooler-_2
teamgroup-t-force-siren-duo360-aio-argb-cpu-ssd-liquid-cooler-_3
teamgroup-t-force-siren-duo360-aio-argb-cpu-ssd-liquid-cooler-_4
teamgroup-t-force-siren-duo360-aio-argb-cpu-ssd-liquid-cooler-_5
teamgroup-t-force-siren-duo360-aio-argb-cpu-ssd-liquid-cooler-_6
teamgroup-t-force-siren-duo360-aio-argb-cpu-ssd-liquid-cooler-_7
2 of 9

The SIREN DUO360 ARGB CPU & SSD AIO Liquid Cooler's ingenious liquid channel design provides highly-efficient cooling, reducing the over 100℃ operating temperatures of powerful 12,000MB/s PCIe Gen5 SSDs by more than 50%. This prevents throttling and allows stable high-speed read and write performance for next-generation devices.

The T-Force DUO360 ARGB CPU & SSD AIO Liquid Cooler also adopts the translucent ARGB body of the SIREN series and features a new separable magnetic lighting module, which can not only be tightly attached to the top of the SSD water block but also any internal metal location of the chassis. It’s certified to be compatible with the lighting software of motherboard manufacturers ASRock, ASUS, Biostar, GIGABYTE, and MSI[1], giving gamers with various motherboards the freedom to customize their ARGB setup while they enjoy the top performance of a high-end liquid cooler.

To take advantage of Intel and AMD CPUs’ ever-increasing performance and PCIe Gen5 SSDs' high read and write speeds, the T-FORCE SIREN DUO360 ARGB CPU & SSD AIO Liquid Cooler is built to support up to the latest Intel LGA 1700 and AMD AM5 CPU sockets and the popular M.2 SSD 2280 form factor.

Gamers can enjoy the unprecedented dual cooling performance with its easy installation process. The T-FORCE SIREN DUO360 ARGB CPU & SSD AIO Liquid Cooler will first be available in North American Amazon stores this November. If you want to obtain the world's first CPU & SSD dual cooling device and sales information, please stay tuned to the latest news on TEAMGROUP's official website and social media channels.

Product Specifications Recommended Retail Price (USD) Expected Release
T-FORCE SIREN DUO360 ARGB CPU & SSD AIO Liquid Cooler White 399.99 November, 2022

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
Filter videos by
Order