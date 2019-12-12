Icetide Seasonal Event Comes to Anthem with Update 1.6.0

BioWare released Update 1.6.0 for Anthem, introducing a new seasonal event called Icetide. As suggested by its name, Icetide transforms Anthem's regions into lands entirely covered in snow.

As befitting for this event (which is expected to last eight weeks), there will be unique challenges to partake in and unique rewards to win for the players.

New Features

Welcome to Icetide - Shaper devices have brought localized ice storms into Bastion, bringing excitement with every glittering snowflake across the region. Ice is rare here, but when it arrives, people know that Icetide celebrations will soon follow. Holiday lights shine throughout Fort Tarsis, their bright colors sparkling on blankets of snow

Seasonal Themed Strongholds - Each week a different featured seasonal Stronghold will unlock for players—now including score leaderboards. If you're up to the challenge, compete with other Freelancers for the highest score. Visit the Seasonal Store to exchange your Crystal for War Chests.

Freeplay Time Trials - Have you ever wanted to put your javelin flight and navigation skills to the test? Join Freeplay, and race through eight time trials that can be found in Bastion. Try to beat our Gold times!

New Legendary World Event: Icetide Coolant Harvesting - Help the Arcanist harvest precious coolant resources while fighting off the outlaw forces that are trying to steal it from you.

New Challenges- Explore the Challenges to see vanity rewards! Gain new armor sets, special time trial wraps, and more.

New Hidden Collectables - Explore the region to find all Festive Wreaths.

Icetide Cortex Entries - Explore the region to find new story entries to add to your Cortex.

More Powerful Drops in Grandmaster 3 - All Legendary loot drops on GM3 now drop with +5 Gear Score.

New Tomb of Legionnaires Offering - New Guardians' Tokens are granted through daily and weekly challenges. Freelancers can make offerings of a Guardian Token and additional crafting materials within the Tombs of the Legionnaires to gain a random Legendary item. Each tomb grants different items, but all items have a +5 gear score.

Tomb of Artinia: Legendary Weapons

Tomb of Cariff: Legendary Gear

Tomb of Yvenia: Legendary Melee Weapons and Javelin-Specific Components

Tomb of Gawnes: Legendary Support Gear and Universal Components

New Seasonal Cosmetic Items - Visit the Featured Store throughout the season for new Icetide-themed cosmetics.