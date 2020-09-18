iBUYPOWER Unveils New Lineup Featuring NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs

iBUYPOWER, a leading manufacturer of high-performance custom gaming PCs, today announced its next generation of desktop gaming PCs based on the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs.

The Power Of Second Generation RTX Alongside AMD Ryzen 9 Or 10th Gen Intel Core i9

Users will now be able to arm themselves with the latest GPU offerings from NVIDIA while designing the ultimate gaming PC with iBUYPOWER’s custom configurator or Easy PC Builder. In addition, iBUYPOWER will offer several prebuilt RDY systems featuring the new GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs designed to deliver the ultimate performance for gamers and creators. Created with gamers in mind, the new iBUYPOWER Gaming RDY IWBG207 will display the new GeForce RTX 3080 GPU and 10th Gen Intel Core i9 for lower latency and increased accuracy with NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer. For graphic designers and video editors, the Creator RDY IWRG205 will boast the new GeForce RTX 3090 GPU and AMD Ryzen 9 For uncompromised image quality and enthusiast-level graphics.

The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs, the 2nd generation of RTX, features new RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and streaming multiprocessors, bringing stunning visuals, amazingly fast frame rates, and AI acceleration to games and creative applications. Powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, which delivers increases of up to 1.9X performance-per-watt over the previous generation, the RTX 30 Series effortlessly powers graphics experiences at all resolutions, even up to 8K at the top end. The GeForce RTX 3090, 3080, and 3070 represent the greatest GPU generational leap in the history of NVIDIA.

“The new GeForce RTX 30 Series of GPUs powered by our 2nd generation RTX Architecture delivers the ultimate PC gaming experience,” said Matt Wuebbling, Vice President of Global GeForce Marketing at NVIDIA. “As an industry-leading provider of gaming desktops, iBUYPOWER shares our passion for fueling top tier gaming performance and will be central in bringing our GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs to market.”

iBUYPOWER custom configured systems with the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU will be available for purchase immediately. Systems with the GeForce RTX 3090 will be available for purchase on September 24, 2020.