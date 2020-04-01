Conquer COVID-19 Humble Bundle Packs $1K Worth of Games for $30, All Proceeds to Charity

Looking for s way to ease your boredom during self isolation, while also helping out those fighting the COVID-19 pandemic? Well, the folks at Humble Bundle have cooked up just the thing! Their Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle includes a whopping 45 games and 26 ebooks worth $1,071, and you pay only $30 for the whole lot! Even better, 100 percent of the proceeds go to charities helping support those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, including Direct Relief, Doctors Without Borders, Partners in Health, and the International Rescue Committee. Pretty much the definition of a win-win!

So, what games are included in the Conquer COVID-19 bundles? [Deep breath]…

A Good Snowman Is Hard To Build, A Mortician’s Tale, Agents of Mayhem, Alien Spidy, Broken Age, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Brütal Legend, Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition, Darksiders Warmastered Edition, Ducati: 90th Anniversary, Europa Universalis IV, Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered, GNOG, Hacknet, Hiveswap: Act 1, Hollow Knight, Into The Breach, Killing Floor 2, LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, LostWinds, Magicka, Pac-Man Championship Edition 2, Party Hard, Pikuniku, Psychonauts, Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville, Sniper Elite 3, Speed Brawl, Stealth Inc 2: A Game of Clones, Stick Fight: The Game, Super Hexagon, Superhot, The Jackbox Party Pack 2, The Witness, This Is the Police, Tilt Brush, Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, Tropico 4, Undertale, VVVVVV, Wizard of Legend, World of Goo, Worms Revolution, and Zombotron.

Pretty much all good stuff there, particularly for less than a buck a game! Grab the bundle for yourself, right here. Those who buy the Conquer COVID-19 bundle also get a one-month subscription to Humble Choice, which allows you to choose up to nine more games for free. You can get more details on Humble Choice here.

The Conquer COVID-19 Bundle will be available until next Tuesday, so don’t drag your feel and miss out!