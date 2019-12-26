Hubsan Zino 2 Drone With 3-Axis Gimbal, 4K-60fps UHD Camera, More Available at Just $399.99

There are some pretty great drones out in the market and if you're looking to get one for yourself, we have the best deal for you. That's right, the Hubsan Zino 2 is now finally available at a massive discount. The drone features some amazing additions, which would definitely entice photographers and videographers. So let's dive in to see some more details on the deal.

Hubsan Zino 2 Available at $399.99, Shipping Starts January 1

Before we head over to more details, take note that the price drop is available for a limited time only. This means that the price will revert back to its original model after some time. So be sure to avail the offer as soon as you can.

The Hubsan Zino 2 features a portable design which makes it easier for you to travel with it. In addition, the quadcopter also features a strong build. This will ensure that it can withstand harsh weather conditions and compliment stability. Here's what you can expect from the Hubsan Zino 2.

Main Features

1. 6km upgraded remote control distance, the image transmission distance is even more distant.

2. 4K-60fps camera, support RAW format, photo lossless output and time-lapse shooting

3. 1/2.3 inch CMOS larger lens size, better low light effect.

4. Remote controller with digital display, visible in strong lights.

5. The flight endurance up to 33 minutes (windless); Accurate battery power monitoring.

6. Update the latest firmware of aircraft and remote control online through App.

7. Negative film are downloaded directly via a wireless link.

8. The gimbal is detachable.

9. Support using the transmitter to control the drone DIRECTLY.

The Hubsan Zino 2 features a 3-axis gimbal for enhanced stability resulting in a sharp and vivid image and video quality. If you're more interested in the camera specification, here's what you need to know.

Camera

Image sensor: 1/2.3 inch CMOS sensor

View angle: 80°

Equivalent Focal Length: 24-48mm

Aperture: f/2.2

ISO range: photography: 100-1600 (automatic);100-3200 (manual) Video:100-3200 (automatic);100-3200 (manual)

Shutter speed: 1/8000 - 1/30

Image pixel: 12M

Compress resolution: 4K:3840*2160 30/60fps / 2.7K:2704*1520 30/60fps / 1080P:1920*1080 30/60/120fps / 720P:1280*720 30/60/120/200fps

Video maximum bitrate: 100Mbps

Support file system: FAT32

Image format: JPEG/DNG (RAW)

Video format: MP4 / MOV (h.264 / mpeg-4 AVC)

The presale price of the Hubsan Zino 2 features a 32 percent off, priced at only $399.99. Head over to this link to get it.

If you want to take further advantage of the discount, the Hubsan Zino 2 also comes with an additional 2 batteries and a storage bag all at a 27 percent off, priced at $479.99. Head over to this link to get it.

The drone is only available at discount for a limited time. The Hubsan Zino 2 will start shipping from January 1, so act fast and order your share before it reverts back to its original model. Also, check out our discount on the Asus ROG Phone 2.

Are you looking to get the drone? Let us know in the comments section below.