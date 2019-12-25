Asus ROG Phone 2 Down to Its Lowest Ever at $506.99 – Features Snapdragon 855 Plus, 8GB RAM, More

Asus ROG Phone 2 is back again with a massive discount offer. That's right, the best gaming smartphone is now available at a great price of only $506.99. It features the latest specifications and much more. Let's dive in to see some more details on the matter and how you can get it for yourself.

Get Insane Discount on Asus ROG Phone 2 - Comes with Snapdragon 855 Plus, 8GB RAM, More

As we have mentioned earlier, the Asus ROG Phone 2 is available at a massive discount for a limited time. If you're looking to get your hands on it. be sure to order your share ahead of the expiration. Now, let's dive in to see some more details on the device.

Get Asus ROG Phone 2 at $506.99 Here

Starting off with the design, the Asus ROG Phone 2 features an aggressive design language. It boasts a glowing logo at the back along with copper accents and a dual-camera setup. On the front, the device brags a 6.59-inch gigantic display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This will make sure that all your games run smoothly without any frame drops.

As for what's powering the device is a Snapdragon 855 Plus, the latest and greatest of the year. Apart from the processor, the ROG Phone 2 comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity. Furthermore, the 6,000mAh battery is a pretty great addition since the device has to push higher refresh rates.

Asus ROG Phone 2 is available at a 25 percent off for a limited time only, making the price come down to just $506.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Overall, the ROG Phone 2 is a great device with plenty of power to run high-end games. It has it's very own cooling system so the device doesn't get hot in long gaming sessions. It's only available at this price for a limited time, so be sure to hurry up and order your share as soon as you can. Also, check out our discount on WiFI Routers.

There will be more deals in the future, so be sure to stick around. Are you looking to get a powerful gaming phone? Let us know in the comments.