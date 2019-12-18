Huawei to Unveil Improved Kirin 990 Powered Mate X in 2020

Huawei will reportedly unveil a second variant of its Mate X tablet at MWC 2020. It will feature, among other things, a 'better' hinge, a more resistant screen and Huawei's shiny new Kirin 990 SoC. Currently, the original Mate X is still only available in China. The foldable tablet reportedly sold out within seconds of going on sale not once, but on two separate occasions.

During an interview with the French media, Huawei CEO Richard Yu talked about the existence of a newer Mate X that features newer hardware. He also hinted at a European release for the Mate X in the first quarter of 2020.

Galaxy Fold 2 to Reportedly Cost Less Than $1,000

He didn't specify just which variant of the tablet would go on sale internationally, though. Chances are, it'll be the Kirin 980 SoC version of the tablet. They've been in production much longer and should ideally be ready to ship internationally.

The Kirin 990 5G version of the Mate X could likely be a China-only device set for an international release later in 2020. Yu also referenced a second foldable smartphone to be released for the European market alongside the Mate X at MWC 2020 in Barcelona.

Neither variant of the foldable tablet will come without Google Play Services pre-installed, though. Huawei's ongoing tussle with the US government won't end soon, so this is how things are going to be for most Huawei/Honor phones. There is no way of sideloading them either, as Huawei refuses to let its users unlock their devices' bootloaders.

It's prohibitive price aside, the Mate X seems like an excellent alternative for the Galaxy Fold. Its inward-folding clamshell design looks better. Huawei also includes a clamshell case along with every Galaxy Fold, so you don't have to worry about daily wear and tear. Furthermore, the Mate X has a camera set up identical to that of the Huawei P30 Pro.

Like the Galaxy Fold, the Mate X is little more than a proof of concept. It's best that we wait for foldable technology to mature before committing copious amounts of money towards what can be at best described as a prototype.

Who's side are you on, Samsung or Huawei? Do let us know in the comments below.

