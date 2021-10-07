How to Fix Windows 11 Installation Error Code 0x8007007f

Microsoft surprised everyone with a slightly early release of Windows 11 this week. Similar to Windows 10, the new operating system can also be installed through Microsoft's Update Assistant, Windows Update, or using the ISO files.

However, the installation process is getting stuck for some early adopters, showing Windows 11 error code 0x8007007f. One user reported on Reddit getting this error repeatedly around 71% through the installation process. One way to address this issue is to reboot and start the process as admin, as recommended by several users:

- Reboot and run as admin, Fixed it for me. - I had the same issue. I seen someone mention something about running as admin and it worked when I did it. - Same issue on Surface Laptop Go. Will try the admin trick. Edit: Can confirm the issue at getting stuck at 71% was resolved by running the program with "Run as Administrator". No reboot needed.

Another Windows 11 user suggested:

Had to enable Secure Boot for me

If you are getting error code 0x8007007f during the Windows 11 installation process, trying the above workarounds. You can also choose to clean install using the Media Creation Tool to avoid this problem. The Windows 11 upgrade process is otherwise extremely fast and smooth, as most users have confirmed. Except for a couple of hiccups, Microsoft may have finally found a way to make the OS upgrade painless.

Via: BetaNews