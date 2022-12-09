Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC Announcement Trailer Brings Aloy to the Ruins of Los Angeles

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, the first DLC expansion for the open-world game developed by Guerilla Games, has been officially announced with a new trailer.

The announcement trailer, which has been shared during The Game Awards 2022 show, shows main character Aloy as she travels to the ruins of Los Angeles to seek out a sinister threat in the area. Unlike the base game, the expansion will release exclusively on PlayStation 5 on April 19th, 2023.

Following the release of the announcement trailer, a new blog post has gone live on the Official PlayStation Blog, providing additional details on the Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC expansion.

Our creative vision for the Burning Shores is an ambitious expansion which will take Aloy to the ruins of Los Angeles. It’s an overgrown and fractured city that can be fully explored via the water and flying on the back of a Sunwing. A massive machine threat lurks in its shadows – a huge challenge that Aloy must overcome by using all of her skills and abilities. To achieve this grand vision technically and creatively, we’ve made the difficult decision to focus all our efforts on making an incredible experience exclusively for the PlayStation 5 console.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores launches on PlayStation 5 on April 19th, 2023. Learn more about the base game by checking out Alessio's review.