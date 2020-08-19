Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC Patch 1.02 Addresses Performance, Animations, Issues and More
The Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC patch 1.02 is now live, bringing a variety of improvements.
The patch addresses some of the most common issues found in the game like crashing issues.
Crash Fixes
- Fixed an issue where some players would crash during their first game boot when the ‘game optimization’ screen is active and they ran out of disc space.
- Fixed an issue where some players would crash if they updated their video drivers after the game was already optimized previously.
- Fixed an issue where some players would crash during gameplay because of memory incorrectly being overwritten.
- Fixed an issue where some players would crash during gameplay due to a texture unstreaming bug.
The Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC patch 1.02 also addresses some performance issues and improves reporting.
Game Improvements
- Improved performance when auto-saving (e.g. when completing a quest step).
- Fixed an issue where some players experienced that V-sync wouldn’t properly turn off in borderless mode
- Fixed an issue where some players experienced out of sync facial animations due to them being locked at 30FPS.
- Reduced memory used when streaming shaders.
Other changes
- Improved crash report flow and messaging. Each crash now includes an identifier you can use to communicate with our Customer Support.
- Added more features to improve diagnostic data collection when submitting a crash report.
Guerilla also shared some of the known Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC issues that are being worked on.
- Some players are experiencing an out of memory error during the game optimization process.
- Some players are experiencing GPU-related hangs during gameplay. The improved diagnostic data collection added in Patch 1.01 and Patch 1.02 is aimed at making it easier to track these down.
- Some players are experiencing graphical settings issues, such as Anisotropic Filtering or HDR not working correctly.
- Some players are experiencing performance issues on specific GPUs or hardware combinations.
- Some players with a non-Latin-1 codepage may have had their save games missing after Patch 1.01, we have a script that can help relocate the missing save games. Please reach out to our team here using “Report Other Issue” for support.
- We're aware of and continue to investigate issues on both the player-compiled lists by u/EvilMonkeySlayer and u/Rampage572 – thank you!
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC is now available on Steam. The game is also available on PlayStation 4 worldwide.
