Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC Patch 1.02 Addresses Performance, Animations, Issues and More

The Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC patch 1.02 is now live, bringing a variety of improvements.

The patch addresses some of the most common issues found in the game like crashing issues.

Crash Fixes Fixed an issue where some players would crash during their first game boot when the ‘game optimization’ screen is active and they ran out of disc space.

Fixed an issue where some players would crash if they updated their video drivers after the game was already optimized previously.

Fixed an issue where some players would crash during gameplay because of memory incorrectly being overwritten.

Fixed an issue where some players would crash during gameplay due to a texture unstreaming bug.

The Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC patch 1.02 also addresses some performance issues and improves reporting.

Game Improvements Improved performance when auto-saving (e.g. when completing a quest step).

Fixed an issue where some players experienced that V-sync wouldn’t properly turn off in borderless mode

Fixed an issue where some players experienced out of sync facial animations due to them being locked at 30FPS.

Reduced memory used when streaming shaders. Other changes Improved crash report flow and messaging. Each crash now includes an identifier you can use to communicate with our Customer Support.

Added more features to improve diagnostic data collection when submitting a crash report.

Guerilla also shared some of the known Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC issues that are being worked on.

Some players are experiencing an out of memory error during the game optimization process.

Some players are experiencing GPU-related hangs during gameplay. The improved diagnostic data collection added in Patch 1.01 and Patch 1.02 is aimed at making it easier to track these down.

Some players are experiencing graphical settings issues, such as Anisotropic Filtering or HDR not working correctly.

Some players are experiencing performance issues on specific GPUs or hardware combinations.

Some players with a non-Latin-1 codepage may have had their save games missing after Patch 1.01, we have a script that can help relocate the missing save games. Please reach out to our team here using “Report Other Issue” for support.

We're aware of and continue to investigate issues on both the player-compiled lists by u/EvilMonkeySlayer and u/Rampage572 – thank you!

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC is now available on Steam. The game is also available on PlayStation 4 worldwide.