Horizon Zero Dawn PC Is the First Game to Support AMD’s FidelityFX SPD, in Addition to TressFX and Async Compute

Horizon Zero Dawn PC launched a couple of days ago on both Steam and Epic Games Store. We knew that Sony and Guerrilla had partnered with AMD since the game was bundled with Ryzen processors, but it turns out that AMD also worked alongside the developer to optimize specific features for Radeon graphics cards, including the very first implementation of the FidelityFX Single Pass Downsampler (SPD). Here's the list of the features from the press release issued by AMD:

AMD Radeon FreeSync Premium Pro – Gamers on any hardware can enjoy breathtaking gaming experiences with AMD’s leading adaptive sync technology, offering stutter- and tear-free gaming with stunning HDR rendering.

AMD FidelityFX SPD – Optimized for RDNA architecture, SPD utilizes asynchronous compute to accelerate texture mapping for more efficient post-processing, driving effects like bloom and screen space reflections faster without sacrificing framerates.

AMD TressFX – A true-to-life hair physics system taking high visual fidelity to a new level, enabling incredible photo-realistic hair effects with Radeon graphics cards – so much so, you may forget there’s even a screen in front of you.

Asynchronous Compute – GPU multi-threading allowing Radeon GPUs to execute multiple tasks simultaneously, enabling graphics and visual effects workloads to be distributed efficiently for faster framerates and higher visual fidelity.

That said, the port's quality isn't exactly unimpeachable as Keith already mentioned in his performance analysis. This led the current average Steam user review score for Horizon Zero Dawn PC to be below the passing grade; however, the developers have shared another update yesterday to let fans know they're working on improving the performance and other issues.

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Performance Analysis – You Love To See It Here