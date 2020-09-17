Horizon Forbidden West Will Also Be Available on PS4 on Launch; Includes Free PS5 Upgrade

The sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West, will be also be released on PS4, Sony has confirmed.

Guerrilla Games’ Horizon sequel has only been presented as a 2021 PS5 title, but in a similar fashion as the upcoming Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West will also become available on Sony’s current-gen console. The PS4 version of the Horizon sequel will release alongside the PS5 version next year, and those purchasing the PS4 version will be offered a free PS5 upgrade. The same applies to the upcoming Sackboy A Big Adventure.

AMD Says Zen 3 For Next-Gen Ryzen 4000 “Vermeer” CPUs Is A Tremendously Powerful Architecture

“To support the PlayStation 4 community as they transition to the next generation when they're ready, SIE will launch PS4™ versions of a few exclusive titles: Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy A Big Adventure, and Horizon Forbidden West”, Sony writes in its official press release.

The free upgrade to the PS5 version will be available both digitally and physically.

“While these three games were designed to take advantage of PS5 and its unique next-gen features like the ultra-high-speed SSD and DualSense controller, PS4 owners will also be able to enjoy these experiences when they launch. The PS4 digital versions of launch games include a free upgrade on both PS5 consoles, while the PS4 disc versions of these games include a free upgrade on the PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive.”

Horizon Forbidden West was officially announced for PS5 back in June of this year during Sony's "The Future of Gaming" PS5 reveal event. We've included the announcement trailer down below.