Horizon Forbidden West Patch 1.17 Comparison Video Focuses on New Balanced Mode

A new Horizon Forbidden West comparison video has been shared online, focusing on the newly introduced Balanced Mode.

The new video, which has been put together by ElAnalistaDeBits, highlights the main features of the new Balanced Mode that has been introduced to the game with patch 1.17. In this mode, framerate is increased to 40 FPS, as opposed to the 30 FPS of Resolution Mode, at the cost of visual quality, such as anti-aliasing enhancement. Shadows, draw distance, and other effects are not changed in Balanced Mode, so visual quality isn't impacted significantly. The video also goes over the game's VRR support, which can improve performance in certain scenarios.

Horizon Forbidden West was released earlier this year on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The second entry in the series developed by Guerilla Games is a great open-world game and a more than worthy sequel to the original Horizon Zero Dawn, as highlighted by Alessio in his review:

Horizon Forbidden West is a worthy sequel to Zero Dawn in every way, proving that Guerrilla is no one-hit wonder when it comes to the action RPG genre. This huge and beautiful world has an incredible amount of things to do and most of them are really fun, thanks to improvements to combat and traversal. The game also features another great storyline that will get fans talking about the inevitable sequel.

Horizon Forbidden West is now available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 worldwide.

Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you return to the far-future, post-apocalyptic world of Horizon.

The land is dying. Vicious storms and an unstoppable blight ravage the scattered remnants of humanity, while fearsome new machines prowl their borders. Life on Earth is hurtling towards another extinction, and no one knows why.