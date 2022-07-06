Horizon Forbidden West Patch 1.17 Introduces Variable Refresh Rate and High Frame Rate Support, Balanced Graphics Mode and More

A new Horizon Forbidden West patch is now live, introducing some highly-requested features to the open-world game developed by Guerilla Games.

Patch 1.17 introduces Variable Refresh Rate and High Refresh Rate support on PlayStation 5, alongside a new Balanced Graphics mode that introduces 40Hz gameplay for supported displays.

NEW FEATURES (PlayStation 5) Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and High Refresh Rate (HFR) support VRR improves dynamic resolution scaling on 60Hz VRR & HFR targets a refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz

New “Balanced” Graphics Mode introducing 40Hz for supported displays

The new Horizon Forbidden West patch also introduces fixes for crashing issues as well as for main quests, side quests, and more. You can find all the details on these fixes on the game's subreddit.

Performance and Stability Multiple crash fixes. Main Quests Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Wings of the Ten” where the objective “Defeat Regalla” was not updating.

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Wings of the Ten” where the “Sunwings” might be missing during the objective “Override a Sunwing”.

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “All That Remains” where the cinematic with Tilda after the gallery might not start.

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Broken Sky” where sometimes Dekka would be behind Hekarro’s throne during the objective “Talk to Dekka”. Side Quests Fixed an issue in Side Quest “Shadow in the West” where the objective “Kill Vezreh and His Machine” was not updating.

Fixed an issue in Side Quest “The Gate Of The Vanquished” where the objective “Defeat Yarra/Drakka” was not updating.

Horizon Forbidden West is now available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 worldwide. Learn more about the game by checking out Alessio's review.