Homeworld 3 Has Been Delayed to the First Half of 2023, New Look Coming at Gamescom

It seems Homeworld 3 isn’t ready to touch down this year after all. The anticipated sci-fi real-time strategy game from Vancouver-based Hardspace: Shipbreaker developer Blackbird Interactive has been promised for late 2022 for some time, but today a delay to 2023 was announced in order to ensure a high level of quality and look after the dev team’s health.

An update on the launch of Homeworld 3: pic.twitter.com/uKc5jPOcto — Homeworld (@HomeworldGame) June 10, 2022

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Reveals Casey Jones and Locks Down a June Release Date

We are moving the launch of Homeworld 3 into the first half of 2023. Delivering Home 3 at the highest quality is the top priority for Gearbox Publishing and Blackbird Interactive, because we recognize the special place the series holds in the hearts of players. This passion from players fuels the work and the additional time will allow us to make good on our commitment to quality in a healthy and sustainable way for all those involved. Blackbird Interactive is build the Homeworld game that players have always dreamed of and we are excited to share the deepest look yet at Homeworld 3 during Gamescom later this summer. We thank you all for your continued support.

Haven’t been keeping up with Homeworld 3? Here are the game’s key features:

Fleet command online - Tactical, beautiful, and wholly unique, the GOTY-winning sci-fi RTS returns with Homeworld 3. Assume control and battle through fleet combat in dazzling, fully 3D space while the award-winning story unfolds on a galactic scale.

- Tactical, beautiful, and wholly unique, the GOTY-winning sci-fi RTS returns with Homeworld 3. Assume control and battle through fleet combat in dazzling, fully 3D space while the award-winning story unfolds on a galactic scale. Combat - Strategic freedom is yours. Space derelicts called megaliths bring 3D terrain into the classic Homeworld battlespace. Use the crumbling remains of an ancient civilization to funnel foes into a brilliant ambush or hide your fleet from powerful enemies. Fortresses teem with menacing turrets and invite your strike craft into dangerous trench runs deep behind enemy lines. But not everything is in your control. Dangerous space phenomena like particle storms and asteroid fields will test even senior commanders. Attack head-on, with a clever flank, or even from above and below your foes. Homeworld 3’s fully simulated ballistics make line of sight and cover critical strategic considerations. Your fleet persists from mission to mission. Scars on your ships linger. Strike craft pilots and capital ship captains pass along critical information through battlefield chatter.

- Strategic freedom is yours. Space derelicts called megaliths bring 3D terrain into the classic Homeworld battlespace. Use the crumbling remains of an ancient civilization to funnel foes into a brilliant ambush or hide your fleet from powerful enemies. Fortresses teem with menacing turrets and invite your strike craft into dangerous trench runs deep behind enemy lines. But not everything is in your control. Dangerous space phenomena like particle storms and asteroid fields will test even senior commanders. Attack head-on, with a clever flank, or even from above and below your foes. Homeworld 3’s fully simulated ballistics make line of sight and cover critical strategic considerations. Your fleet persists from mission to mission. Scars on your ships linger. Strike craft pilots and capital ship captains pass along critical information through battlefield chatter. Visuals - Homeworld’s timeless art style evolves with modern technology, offering an incredible sense of scale, destruction, and wonder. Strike craft fly in formation between hulking Battlecruisers against a backdrop of stars and nebulae. Iconic ships cast silhouettes over the remains of ancient civilizations. Explosions ripple and erupt across hulls as one fleet stakes its victory over another.

- Homeworld’s timeless art style evolves with modern technology, offering an incredible sense of scale, destruction, and wonder. Strike craft fly in formation between hulking Battlecruisers against a backdrop of stars and nebulae. Iconic ships cast silhouettes over the remains of ancient civilizations. Explosions ripple and erupt across hulls as one fleet stakes its victory over another. Story - Homeworld’s game-of-the-year winning story continues. Since the end of Homeworld 2, the galaxy enjoyed an age of abundance thanks to the Hyperspace Gate Network. Cycles of plenty and war have come and gone. Now the gates themselves are catastrophically failing and Karan, who has passed into myth and religious idolatry, is the key to the mystery threatening a galaxy’s future.

- Homeworld’s game-of-the-year winning story continues. Since the end of Homeworld 2, the galaxy enjoyed an age of abundance thanks to the Hyperspace Gate Network. Cycles of plenty and war have come and gone. Now the gates themselves are catastrophically failing and Karan, who has passed into myth and religious idolatry, is the key to the mystery threatening a galaxy’s future. Co-op game mode - An all-new, co-op mode extends your game beyond the campaign. Fusing Homeworld’s RTS gameplay with roguelike structure, one or two commanders take on a randomized series of fleet combat challenges. Manage your fleet strength across each battle and claim powerful rewards with each victory. Based on your results, you’ll unlock incredible powers that carry over run after run.

- An all-new, co-op mode extends your game beyond the campaign. Fusing Homeworld’s RTS gameplay with roguelike structure, one or two commanders take on a randomized series of fleet combat challenges. Manage your fleet strength across each battle and claim powerful rewards with each victory. Based on your results, you’ll unlock incredible powers that carry over run after run. PVP battles - Your ultimate test of skill comes in battle against human opponents. Sharpen your instincts in AI skirmish matches, before squaring off with human opponents in 1v1, free-for-all, or team battles.

Homeworld 3 will arrive on PC in the first half of 2023.