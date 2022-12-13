Download: tvOS 16.2 Now Available for Apple TV Users

The latest tvOS 16.2 update is now available for Apple TV 4K users (new and older models) around the world.

tvOS 16.2 Final Download Arrives with Bug Fixes and HomeKit Improvements

I've mentioned it a million times before - tvOS updates aren't that exciting. But, if your main source of entertainment is Apple TV and nothing else, then it's an exciting day for you as tvOS 16.2 is here with a bunch of improvements.

On the features end, you get absolutely nothing new at all and every single change lies under the hood. But, just like iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2 and macOS 13.1, you do get improvements for HomeKit. This means your smart home devices will respond faster, making your entire ecosystem respond in a snap.

So, how do you download tvOS 16.2 right now? It's simple - just turn on your Apple TV, go to Settings, scroll all the way down to System and open it up, now click on Software Update. Install the tvOS 16.2 update when it shows up here.

Again, this update does not add any new feature to tvOS at all. If you care about fixing bugs and enhanced performance of your existing hardware then this update is something which you should install right away. And of course, huge improvements to how HomeKit works.

While you are here, check out the following: