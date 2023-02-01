Hogwarts Legacy Launch Trailer Welcomes Players to the School of Wizardry

A new trailer for Hogwarts Legacy has been made public today by WB Games. This new trailer welcomes everyone to the ever-so-well-known wizarding school as they embark on a journey filled with perilous dangers and, of course, magic. This trailer should get future wizarding school members excited for what's to come.

You can watch the trailer below:

Hogwarts Legacy is still one of the most anticipated video games. For very good reason, too, as the game has showcased exceptional graphics and landscapes that can be explored through flight. Additionally, there will be plenty to do in the open world, with multiple hamlets, challenges, and secrets dotting the map.

The game invites players to embark on an epic journey as a fifth-year student at Hogwarts, gifted with a rare ability to tap into ancient, powerful magic. Guided by the Wizard's Field Guide and unique instruction from professors and other characters, fans will uncover a compelling storyline filled with thrilling challenges and mysteries.

Quite recently, we've seen the PC system requirements alongside the graphical performance modes that will be available on the console releases of the game. The game's Ray Tracing options were also made known as well, letting players see that the game will feature ray tracing options for shadows, reflections, and ambient occlusion in the Quality preset.

One of the most interesting pieces of information we've learned about Hogwarts Legacy was the fact that the game will take 120 hours to complete, according to one of the developers. There's basically going to be quite a lot of content for completionists and other players to experience within the Wizarding world.

Hogwarts Legacy will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on February 10th, 2023. The game will launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4th and finally on Nintendo Switch on July 25th.