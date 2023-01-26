Hogwarts Legacy Could Take Completionists 100-120 Hours, Says Dev

Harry Potter fans will finally get a big triple-A open world RPG set in the Wizarding World thanks to the imminent release of Hogwarts Legacy. The game's existence was first leaked in October 2018, hinting at a long development phase.

Thankfully, it sounds like the game's length will be just as significant. Speaking to Gamereactor in a recent interview, Avalanche Software Lead Designer Kelly Murphy revealed that completionists should have a field day with Hogwarts Legacy thanks to its over 100 hours of content.

So we are finding it is hard to put a number on, just based on playstyles. But for a first-time playthrough, if you just go through the mainline, you are looking at a 40-hour-plus experience. If you decide that you want to do everything, you are at over 100 hours, 120 hours probably.

Anecdotally, I've worked on the game for six years, and I've played through it multiple times, and I have not seen every part of Hogwarts. There are parts of Hogwarts, the school, that I haven't even seen.

Hogwarts Legacy will be available on February 10th for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X. However, owners of the Deluxe Edition will get in three days early as part of their bonuses. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users will have to wait until April 4th, while Nintendo Switch fans are getting the game on July 25th.

On PC, the game will support NVIDIA DLSS 3 and a few ray tracing options. The recently revealed system requirements were rather high, considering that the game is also launching on old-generation consoles.

To get a full overview of Hogwarts Legacy, check out our dedicated info roundup article.