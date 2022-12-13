Hogwarts Legacy PS4 and Xbox One Versions Delayed Until Spring, Switch Arrives in Summer

Hogwarts Legacy launches this February for those looking to play on current-gen platforms, but today developer Avalanche Software announced the last-gen Xbox One and PS4 versions of the game have been delayed to April for further polishing. Meanwhile, we finally have a July release date for the mysterious Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy.

“Hogwarts Legacy is still launching in February on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (in fact, we've gone gold on those platforms!)! We need a bit more time on the PS4 and Xbox One, however we also finally have a date for all of our Switch players!

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on April 4, 2023 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and on July 25, 2023 for Nintendo Switch. The team is looking forward to bringing you the game and we want to deliver the best possible game experience across all platforms.”

Thus far, all the footage we’ve seen of Hogwarts Legacy has been running on current-gen platforms (mostly the PS5) so the state of the last-gen versions of the game are potentially worrying. That said, some kudos is due to Avalanche Software for taking some extra time to polish the last-gen versions instead of just quietly pushing them out like so many crossgen games now. Will they be able to offer a comparable experience to what you get on PC, XSX, and PS5? Let’s hope so. And let’s also hope they have some actual magic on their side to get the game running on the Switch.

Haven’t been keeping up with Hogwarts Legacy? While some controversy continues to swirl around the franchise and its creator J.K. Rowling, previews have showcased an ambitious ode to the Wizarding World. Here’s the game’s official description…

"Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be.

Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. You’re a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic. Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic. Discover Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it."

Hogwarts Legacy launches on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on February 10, 2023, Xbox One and PS4 on April 4, and Nintendo Switch on July 25.