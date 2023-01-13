Hogwarts Legacy Graphics Modes for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X Explained

Quite recently, we saw the reveal of the system requirements for the PC version of Hogwarts Legacy. Now, we're going to see what the next-gen systems will have to offer when it comes to graphics settings for the upcoming game. All of this was pointed out today by WB Games support in a newly released article.

According to WB Games, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game will support multiple graphical modes of play. The most common of which is the Fidelity mode which will allow Hogwarts Legacy to run at 30 FPS. Meanwhile, the Performance mode will allow users to enjoy the game at a smoother rate with a target of 60 FPS.

Hogwarts Legacy seems to be quite the demanding title, especially because even next-gen consoles will not aim for framerates higher than 60 FPS. On PC, we saw that the game would require a beefy PC when it comes to its system requirements (requiring 32GB of RAM and even a 1080Ti for its recommended specs).

This still leaves a huge mystery in everyone's minds about how this game will be optimized for the previous-gen versions of it. Hogwarts Legacy will be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, so we're wondering how these game versions will be optimized. The Nintendo Switch will also have a port of the game that only has a paltry 4GB of RAM to work with.

Regardless of such, Hogwarts Legacy is still one of the most anticipated video games. For very good reason, too, as the game has showcased exceptional graphics and landscapes that can be explored through flight. Additionally, there will be plenty to do in the open world, with multiple hamlets, challenges, and secrets dotting the map.

Recently the community manager of the game also addressed concerns regarding the game's difficulty, highlighting that the game will require a certain level of skill when it comes to performing certain spells. Hogwarts Legacy will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on February 10th, 2023. The game will launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4th and finally on Nintendo Switch on July 25th.