Hogwarts Legacy Full PC Specs Are Out – 1440p/4K Ultra Require 32 GB of RAM

Avalanche Software had previously released the minimum and recommended PC system requirements for Hogwarts Legacy, but they have now been updated. The game developer also added information on the target specifications for 1440p and 4K gaming at Ultra settings.

Let's begin with the updated minimum Hogwarts Legacy system requirements. The CPU and GPU requirements have been slightly lowered, but now they are targeting 720p@60 FPS with low quality settings instead of 1080p@60FPS with the same preset. Additionally, the RAM requirement has doubled from 8 GB to 16 GB.

MINIMUM:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 (3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 (3.2 GHz)

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 85 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD (Preferred), HDD (Supported), 720p/30 fps, Low Quality Settings

The recommended requirements for Hogwarts Legacy are largely unchanged except for the doubled RAM mentioned above.

RECOMMENDED:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 (3.2 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.6 GHz)

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or Intel Arc A770

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 85 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD, 1080p/60 fps, High Quality Settings

The newly added Ultra settings require 32 GB of RAM to play Hogwarts Legacy at 1440p or 4K with the Ultra graphics preset.

ULTRA:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K (3.8 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 5800x (3.8 GHz)

Memory: 32 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 85 GB SSD

Additional Notes: SSD, 1440p/60 fps, Ultra Quality Settings

ULTRA 4K:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K (3.8 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 5800x (3.8 GHz)

Memory: 32 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090Ti or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 85 GB SSD

Additional Notes: SSD, 2160p/60 fps, Ultra Quality Settings

Needless to say, the new Hogwarts Legacy PC system requirements are a bit puzzling, especially when you consider that the game will be released not only for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One but also for the Nintendo Switch, which only features 4GB of RAM. Why does the PC version requires four times as much, then, even for playing at 720@30FPS?

We're hoping to get some clarification from Avalanche Software. As a reminder, the game should support NVIDIA DLSS 3, provided you've got a GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU. For the whole info roundup on Hogwarts Legacy, head to this page.