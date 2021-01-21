Hitman 3 Runs at Native 4K Resolution on Xbox Series X, 1800p on PlayStation 5, Analysis Confirms

Hitman 3 is now available on PC and consoles, and it seems like the Xbox Series X is the console that runs the game best.

Digital Foundry took a good look at the latest entry in the series developed IO Interactive, confirming that it runs at native 4K resolution on Xbox Series X. The PlayStation 5 doesn't manage to run the game at the same resolution, as Hitman 3 only runs at 1800p. The Xbox Series S only supports 1080p resolution.

Resolution is the only main difference between the three different current-gen versions of Hitman 3, as performance is quite stable on all three consoles at 60 FPS. Things are quite different on old-gen consoles, as the game runs at 60 FPS, 1080p resolution only on PlayStation 4 Pro.

The trilogy is complete as Hitman 3 release at the tail-end of one generation - and the start of another. Today we look at the PS5, Xbox Series S and X, the big revelation being the focus on 60 frames per second gameplay all round. Can they all achieve it? And what visual differences are there elsewhere between them, in textures and shadows? Tom and John check out all three.

Hitman 3 is now available on PC and consoles worldwide.