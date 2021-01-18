Hitman 3 launches in only two days and developer IO Interactive has dropped a final launch trailer for the game. Some of the footage has been seen before, but we also get a first look at a few of the game’s previously-unseen locations, including a pumping club in Berlin, and a picturesque Argentinian vineyard. We don’t see much of the game’s final location set in the Carpathian Mountains, but that’s not exactly a shock. You’ll have to play the game to check out that final chapter! You can check out the launch trailer for Hitman 3, below.

HITMAN 3 Players Won’t Have to Repurchase HITMAN 2 on EGS, IO and Epic Confirmed

Hitman 3 is the last entry in the “World of Assassination” trilogy and allows those who already own Hitman 1 and 2 to import and play those games’ levels with various enhancements. Last week, there were worries those playing Hitman 3 on PC would have to rebuy Hitman 2 in order to import its levels, but today IO announced they were working with Epic to resolve the issue. Haven’t been keeping up with Hitman 3? Here’s the game’s official description…

Hitman 3 is the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy, taking players around the world on a globetrotting adventure to sprawling sandbox locations, with Agent 47 returning for the most important contracts of his career. Supported by his Agency handler, Diana Burnwood, Agent 47 joins forces with his long-lost friend Lucas Grey. Their ultimate mission is to eliminate the partners of Providence, but they are forced to adapt as their hunt intensifies. When the dust settles, 47 and the world he inhabits will never be the same again. Featuring six meticulously detailed locations packed full of creative opportunities, Hitman 3 gives players the unrivalled freedom to complete their objectives in a game world that reacts to everything they do. All of this is made possible by IOI’s award-winning Glacier technology, which powers Hitman 3’s immersive game world to offer unparalleled player choice and replayability.

Hitman 3 sneaks onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Stadia, and Nintendo Switch (via the cloud) on January 20. Expect a full review from Wccftech this week.