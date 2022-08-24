Menu
High On Life New Gameplay Trailer Showcases Intense Boss Battle

Francesco De Meo
Aug 24, 2022
High on Life

A new High On Life gameplay trailer has been shared online, showing more of the upcoming game.

The new trailer from the first-person game developed by Ricky & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and Squanch Games, which has been shown during yesterday's Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022, showcases an intense boss battle filled with all sorts of remarks from a talking gun and knife. You can check out the trailer below.

Related Story
High On Life Is the Latest Delayed Game, Though It’s Still Due in 2022

 

High On Life launches on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on December 13th, following a short delay. The game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one.

Fresh out of high school with no job and no ambition, you’ve really got nothing going for you until an alien cartel that wants to get high off humanity invades Earth. Now, you and a team of charismatic talking guns must answer the hero's call and become the deadliest intergalactic bounty hunter the cosmos has ever seen.

Travel to a variety of biomes and locations across the cosmos, go up against the nefarious Garmantuous and his gang of goons, collect loot, meet unique characters, and more, in the latest comedy adventure from Justin Roiland!

  • Rescue and team up with charismatic, talking guns to become the deadliest intergalactic bounty hunter the cosmos has ever seen.
  • Navigate dynamic and changing worlds that range from a jungle paradise, to a city built inside an asteroid, the hub of the cosmos.
  • Leverage the unique skills of each gun to go up against a variety of criminals as you track down the nefarious Garmantuous and his gang of alien goons.
  • Complete hunter challenges, meet weird, fun and hilarious characters, collect an array of alien technology, and more!

