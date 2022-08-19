High On Life Is the Latest Delayed Game, Though It’s Still Due in 2022

Indie developer Squanch Games announced that its surprisingly interesting High On Life game has been delayed from its scheduled release date of October 25th, though it's still expected to be available before the year's end.

We have good news and bad news. Feel free to choose the option you'd prefer to read first; we won't meddle with your free will.

THE GOOD NEWS: High On Life is still coming in 2022! The team at Squanch Games is working hard towards developing the best gaming experience to hit your screens, and a little extra time to squash some bugs never hurts. With that in mind, our new launch date is set to December 13, 2022.

THE BAD NEWS: It's a game delay, sorry!

High On Life was unveiled during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase a couple of months ago. It will be released on Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Windows PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Game Pass, and PC Game Pass.

Fresh out of high school with no job and no ambition, you’ve really got nothing going for you until an alien cartel that wants to get high off humanity invades Earth. Now, you and a team of charismatic talking guns must answer the hero’s call and become the deadliest intergalactic bounty hunter the cosmos has ever seen. Travel to a variety of biomes and locations across the cosmos, go up against the nefarious Garmantuous and his gang of goons, collect loot, meet unique characters, and more, in the latest comedy adventure from Justin Roiland!