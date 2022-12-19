High on Life is Riding Impressively High on Both the Xbox Game Pass and Steam Charts

Last week High on Life, the latest title from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and Squanch Games, launched to somewhat mixed reviews. It seemed like the game may fall short of expectations, but you should never underestimate the power of Rick and Morty fans. It seems High on Life has found its audience after all, as it’s flying impressively high on both the Xbox Game Pass and Steam charts.

High on Life has passed Minecraft to become the #1 Most Popular Game on Game Pass. Incredible result given the staying power Minecraft and Forza Horizon 5 have at the top of the chart I'm pretty confident now High on Life is the biggest Game Pass "Day 1" launch of 2022. pic.twitter.com/KU7AXSRon8 — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) December 19, 2022

High on Life is currently the most popular game on Xbox Game Pass, pushing aside reliable list-toppers like Minecraft, Forza Horizon 5, and Halo Infinite. Meanwhile, High on Life was the #1 selling game on Steam last week (second to only the Steam Deck in dollar sales). High on Life has since slipped one spot behind Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II on the Steam charts, but that's largely due to the latter being on a 15 percent sale, so Squanch Games can still hold their heads up high.

Thinking you might want to check out High on Life for yourself? Here’s the game official description…

"Fresh out of high school with no job and no ambition, you’ve really got nothing going for you until an alien cartel that wants to get high off humanity invades Earth. Now, you and a team of charismatic talking guns must answer the hero's call and become the deadliest intergalactic bounty hunter the cosmos has ever seen. Travel to a variety of biomes and locations across the cosmos, go up against the nefarious Garmantuous and his gang of goons, collect loot, meet unique characters, and more, in the latest comedy adventure from Justin Roiland!"

Rescue and team up with charismatic, talking guns to become the deadliest intergalactic bounty hunter the cosmos has ever seen.

Navigate dynamic and changing worlds that range from a jungle paradise, to a city built inside an asteroid, the hub of the cosmos.

Leverage the unique skills of each gun to go up against a variety of criminals as you track down the nefarious Garmantuous and his gang of alien goons.

Complete hunter challenges, meet weird, fun and hilarious characters, collect an array of alien technology, and more!

High on Life is available now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.