Apple has Officially Opened up its Find My Network to Third-Party Accessories, Allowing them to Track Items Using Apple’s Vast Device Network

Apple has announced that it is officially opening up its Find My network to third-party accessory makers for safely and securely tracking items.

Find My has been an exclusive service for first-party devices such as iPhone, iPad, Mac, etc. But today, Apple is officially opening up the network to third-party accessory makers, allowing them to get certification and use Apple’s vast network of devices to track lost items.

Apple today introduced the updated Find My app, allowing third-party products to use the private and secure finding capabilities of Apple’s Find My network, which comprises hundreds of millions of Apple devices. The Find My network accessory program opens up the vast and global Find My network to third-party device manufacturers to build products utilizing the service, so their customers can use the Find My app to locate and keep track of the important items in their lives. New products that work with the Find My app from Belkin, Chipolo, and VanMoof will be available beginning next week.

The way this works is actually quite simple. If you have something that supports Find My and you end up losing it somewhere, and an iPhone or iPad user walks by it, the item would use Bluetooth to broadcast its location to you, basically piggybacking on the nearby iPhone and iPad to make itself aware to you. Of course, this requires someone in close proximity for it to work. Given how many iPhones and iPads there are in the wild, hundreds of millions of them, according to Apple, therefore it should not be a problem.

You will be able to find your lost items or track them using the brand new Items tab in the Find My app.

Which devices will make headlines first? According to Apple:

VanMoof’s latest S3 and X3 e-bikes, Belkin’s SOUNDFORM Freedom True Wireless Earbuds, and the Chipolo ONE Spot item finder make up the first group of innovative third-party accessories that work with Find My. These products will allow users to locate where they left their ride, their earbuds at the gym, their backpack, and so much more. Additional third-party device manufacturers will offer Find My-enabled products and accessories soon.

Apple says that existing devices can be updated to support the program as long as they adhere to the company’s strict privacy standards.

If we ever needed proof that Apple was working on AirTags then this news should make everything pretty clear.