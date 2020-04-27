Here’s How the 2020 iPhone SE Stacks Up Against iPhone 8 in a Battery Test Comparison – Video

The 2020 iPhone SE has received some major appreciations since its release and it's for a good reason. There are a lot of people looking to get their hands on a compact smartphone but can't find any good one that features the top of the line specifications. The iPhone 8 was a good option to fit the role but it's dated now. It's still usable but the performance we are used to these days is nowhere to be found other than the flagships. However, if you're choosing between getting an iPhone 8 or a 2020 iPhone SE and want to know how the battery life compares, check out the video below.

2020 iPhone SE Compared Against iPhone 8 in a Battery Test Comparison

The iPhone SE features Apple's latest and greatest A13 Bionic chipset, the same that powers the iPhone 11 Pro series. Henceforth, you can be sure that it is powerful and keeps up with the latest apps and games. To compare the battery life, YouTuber iAppleBytes has conducted a battery test comparison between the 2020 iPhone SE and iPhone 8. It will give you a clear idea if the latest release features improvements. Take note that the iPhone SE and iPhone 8 packs the same 1,821mAh battery but Apple brags improved battery on the prior.

The comparison conducted by iAppleBytes is a synthetic test using Geekbench's battery test that does not take into account real-world usage. As can be seen in the video, the iPhone SE received a score of 2515 and lasted for 4 hours and 12 minutes. The iPhone 8, on the other hand, received 1887 points and lasted 3 hours and 9 minutes. On paper, the 2020 iPhone SE features better battery life. This could be due to the fact that the A13 Bionic chip is more power-efficient that gave room to more than an hour of difference between the two handsets.

The iPhone SE is also equipped with fast wired charging as well as Qi wireless charging so even if your battery goes down, you can top it up as you go. Check out the video embedded for more details

Are you looking to get the 2020 iPhone SE? Let us know in the comments.