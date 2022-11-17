NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU Appears In Intel Core i7-13700H CPU Powered Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Laptop

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPU which will target entry-level gaming laptops has been spotted within an Intel Core i7-13700H CPU-based laptop.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Laptop With NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU & Intel Core i7-13700H CPU Spotted

Samsung's next-gen Galaxy Laptop, the SAMSUNG_NP960XFH, has leaked out over at Pugetsystems and features two unreleased hardware components. The first is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU & the second is the Intel Core i7-13700H CPU.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU is going to be the successor to the RTX 3050 Laptop GPU which is a widely popular and entry-level gaming solution for laptop gamers. The previous gen GPU offered 4 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 128-bit memory bus and that is most likely to be retained with the RTX 4050 though we can see some variants with 8 GB GDDR6 memory. There are no specs provided but the GPU should be based on the AD107 graphics core making it the most entry-level 40 series option for gamers to select from on laptops.

The second main component is the Intel Core i7-13700H which has already been leaked out a few days ago. The CPU will be part of Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake-H family and features up to 14 cores (6+8) with up to 5 GHz clock speeds and a TDP of 45W (PL1). The CPU and GPU combo should make for a decent laptop gaming machine around $1000-$1500 US. There are also high-end products with up to 24 cores and more powerful GPUs coming around CES 2023.

PugetSystems Premiere Pro GPU Bench GPU Score 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 GeForce RTX 4050 57.4 GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 48.9 GeForce RTX 3050 43.4

Other specifications of the Samsung Galaxy laptop include 16 GB (8 GB x 2) DDR5-6400 memory and a Windows 11 Pro operating system that should come pre-installed. Compared to a 3050 Ti featured on a Core i7-12700H laptop, the GPU scores 17% in the GPU test and the overall score sees an 11% increase in performance. Versus the RTX 3050 (non-Ti), the RTX 4050 offers up to 32% better performance. One has to remember that laptops can vary from model to model due to different power and TGP targets. Furthermore, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 hasn't launched so its drivers aren't ready yet.

