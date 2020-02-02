  ⋮  

Here is the List of New Emojis Coming to iPhone and Android in 2020

1 hour ago
Emoji 13.0

Emoji 13.0 list has been announced by the Unicode Consortium. It includes 117 new emojis, which include bubble tea, pinched fingers, ninja, piñata, gender-neutral persons in tuxedo and veil, and various animals and insects. These should be part of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, Windows and Android updates in 2020.

The focus of the emoji updates for this year has been diverse and gender-neutral characters and various animals and food items. Santa, person in tuxedo and person in veil are some of the new gender-neutral emojis. New food items include bubble tea, olive, teapot and fondue. Animals like black cat, bison and polar bear are also part of the updates. Insects like fly, cockroach and worm also made the final cut. You will also be able to use an anatomically correct version of the human heart as an emoji.

New emojis are now added to the Unicode standard on an annual basis. These emojis are proposed by different companies like Google, Apple and Twitter, and finalized by the start of the year. This allows ample time for these platforms to include these in future updates.

Emoji 13.0 List

Here is the complete list of 117 new emojis included in Emoji 13.0, via Emojipedia:

  1. Smiling Face with Tear
  2. Disguised Face
  3. Pinched Fingers
  4. Pinched Fingers: Light Skin Tone
  5. Pinched Fingers: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  6. Pinched Fingers: Medium Skin Tone
  7. Pinched Fingers: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  8. Pinched Fingers: Dark Skin Tone
  9. Anatomical Heart
  10. Lungs
  11. Ninja
  12. Ninja: Light Skin Tone
  13. Ninja: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  14. Ninja: Medium Skin Tone
  15. Ninja: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  16. Ninja: Dark Skin Tone
  17. Man in Tuxedo
  18. Man in Tuxedo: Light Skin Tone
  19. Man in Tuxedo: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  20. Man in Tuxedo: Medium Skin Tone
  21. Man in Tuxedo: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  22. Man in Tuxedo: Dark Skin Tone
  23. Woman in Tuxedo
  24. Woman in Tuxedo: Light Skin Tone
  25. Woman in Tuxedo: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  26. Woman in Tuxedo: Medium Skin Tone
  27. Woman in Tuxedo: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  28. Woman in Tuxedo: Dark Skin Tone
  29. Man with Veil
  30. Man with Veil: Light Skin Tone
  31. Man with Veil: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  32. Man with Veil: Medium Skin Tone
  33. Man with Veil: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  34. Man with Veil: Dark Skin Tone
  35. Woman with Veil
  36. Woman with Veil: Light Skin Tone
  37. Woman with Veil: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  38. Woman with Veil: Medium Skin Tone
  39. Woman with Veil: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  40. Woman with Veil: Dark Skin Tone
  41. Woman Feeding Baby
  42. Woman Feeding Baby: Light Skin Tone
  43. Woman Feeding Baby: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  44. Woman Feeding Baby: Medium Skin Tone
  45. Woman Feeding Baby: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  46. Woman Feeding Baby: Dark Skin Tone
  47. Man Feeding Baby
  48. Man Feeding Baby: Light Skin Tone
  49. Man Feeding Baby: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  50. Man Feeding Baby: Medium Skin Tone
  51. Man Feeding Baby: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  52. Man Feeding Baby: Dark Skin Tone
  53. Person Feeding Baby
  54. Person Feeding Baby: Light Skin Tone
  55. Person Feeding Baby: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  56. Person Feeding Baby: Medium Skin Tone
  57. Person Feeding Baby: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  58. Person Feeding Baby: Dark Skin Tone
  59. Mx Claus
  60. Mx Claus: Light Skin Tone
  61. Mx Claus: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  62. Mx Claus: Medium Skin Tone
  63. Mx Claus: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  64. Mx Claus: Dark Skin Tone
  65. People Hugging
  66. Black Cat
  67. Bison
  68. Mammoth
  69. Beaver
  70. Polar Bear
  71. Dodo
  72. Feather
  73. Seal
  74. Beetle
  75. Cockroach
  76. Fly
  77. Worm
  78. Potted Plant
  79. Blueberries
  80. Olive
  81. Bell Pepper
  82. Flatbread
  83. Tamale
  84. Fondue
  85. Teapot
  86. Bubble Tea
  87. Rock
  88. Wood
  89. Hut
  90. Pickup Truck
  91. Roller Skate
  92. Magic Wand
  93. Piñata
  94. Nesting Dolls
  95. Sewing Needle
  96. Knot
  97. Thong Sandal
  98. Military Helmet
  99. Accordion
  100. Long Drum
  101. Coin
  102. Boomerang
  103. Carpentry Saw
  104. Screwdriver
  105. Hook
  106. Ladder
  107. Elevator
  108. Mirror
  109. Window
  110. Plunger
  111. Mouse Trap
  112. Bucket
  113. Toothbrush
  114. Headstone
  115. Placard
  116. Transgender Flag
  117. Transgender Symbol

Last year’s Emoji 12.0 update only included 59 new emojis.

Here is a sample image from Emojipedia which shows how the new emojis might look. The final emoji design might vary on different platforms.

Emoji 13.0 samples

Apple usually adds new emojis to iPhone, iPad, and Mac via iOS, iPadOS and macOS updates respectively by September. Google also releases new Android updates by September, which include these new emojis. Microsoft also adds support in Windows through fall updates. Expect all these major operating systems, as well as platforms like Facebook and Twitter, to add support before the end of 2020.

