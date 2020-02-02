Here is the List of New Emojis Coming to iPhone and Android in 2020

Emoji 13.0 list has been announced by the Unicode Consortium. It includes 117 new emojis, which include bubble tea, pinched fingers, ninja, piñata, gender-neutral persons in tuxedo and veil, and various animals and insects. These should be part of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, Windows and Android updates in 2020.

The focus of the emoji updates for this year has been diverse and gender-neutral characters and various animals and food items. Santa, person in tuxedo and person in veil are some of the new gender-neutral emojis. New food items include bubble tea, olive, teapot and fondue. Animals like black cat, bison and polar bear are also part of the updates. Insects like fly, cockroach and worm also made the final cut. You will also be able to use an anatomically correct version of the human heart as an emoji.

New emojis are now added to the Unicode standard on an annual basis. These emojis are proposed by different companies like Google, Apple and Twitter, and finalized by the start of the year. This allows ample time for these platforms to include these in future updates.

Emoji 13.0 List

Here is the complete list of 117 new emojis included in Emoji 13.0, via Emojipedia:

Smiling Face with Tear Disguised Face Pinched Fingers Pinched Fingers: Light Skin Tone Pinched Fingers: Medium-Light Skin Tone Pinched Fingers: Medium Skin Tone Pinched Fingers: Medium-Dark Skin Tone Pinched Fingers: Dark Skin Tone Anatomical Heart Lungs Ninja Ninja: Light Skin Tone Ninja: Medium-Light Skin Tone Ninja: Medium Skin Tone Ninja: Medium-Dark Skin Tone Ninja: Dark Skin Tone Man in Tuxedo Man in Tuxedo: Light Skin Tone Man in Tuxedo: Medium-Light Skin Tone Man in Tuxedo: Medium Skin Tone Man in Tuxedo: Medium-Dark Skin Tone Man in Tuxedo: Dark Skin Tone Woman in Tuxedo Woman in Tuxedo: Light Skin Tone Woman in Tuxedo: Medium-Light Skin Tone Woman in Tuxedo: Medium Skin Tone Woman in Tuxedo: Medium-Dark Skin Tone Woman in Tuxedo: Dark Skin Tone Man with Veil Man with Veil: Light Skin Tone Man with Veil: Medium-Light Skin Tone Man with Veil: Medium Skin Tone Man with Veil: Medium-Dark Skin Tone Man with Veil: Dark Skin Tone Woman with Veil Woman with Veil: Light Skin Tone Woman with Veil: Medium-Light Skin Tone Woman with Veil: Medium Skin Tone Woman with Veil: Medium-Dark Skin Tone Woman with Veil: Dark Skin Tone Woman Feeding Baby Woman Feeding Baby: Light Skin Tone Woman Feeding Baby: Medium-Light Skin Tone Woman Feeding Baby: Medium Skin Tone Woman Feeding Baby: Medium-Dark Skin Tone Woman Feeding Baby: Dark Skin Tone Man Feeding Baby Man Feeding Baby: Light Skin Tone Man Feeding Baby: Medium-Light Skin Tone Man Feeding Baby: Medium Skin Tone Man Feeding Baby: Medium-Dark Skin Tone Man Feeding Baby: Dark Skin Tone Person Feeding Baby Person Feeding Baby: Light Skin Tone Person Feeding Baby: Medium-Light Skin Tone Person Feeding Baby: Medium Skin Tone Person Feeding Baby: Medium-Dark Skin Tone Person Feeding Baby: Dark Skin Tone Mx Claus Mx Claus: Light Skin Tone Mx Claus: Medium-Light Skin Tone Mx Claus: Medium Skin Tone Mx Claus: Medium-Dark Skin Tone Mx Claus: Dark Skin Tone People Hugging Black Cat Bison Mammoth Beaver Polar Bear Dodo Feather Seal Beetle Cockroach Fly Worm Potted Plant Blueberries Olive Bell Pepper Flatbread Tamale Fondue Teapot Bubble Tea Rock Wood Hut Pickup Truck Roller Skate Magic Wand Piñata Nesting Dolls Sewing Needle Knot Thong Sandal Military Helmet Accordion Long Drum Coin Boomerang Carpentry Saw Screwdriver Hook Ladder Elevator Mirror Window Plunger Mouse Trap Bucket Toothbrush Headstone Placard Transgender Flag Transgender Symbol

Last year’s Emoji 12.0 update only included 59 new emojis.

Here is a sample image from Emojipedia which shows how the new emojis might look. The final emoji design might vary on different platforms.

Apple usually adds new emojis to iPhone, iPad, and Mac via iOS, iPadOS and macOS updates respectively by September. Google also releases new Android updates by September, which include these new emojis. Microsoft also adds support in Windows through fall updates. Expect all these major operating systems, as well as platforms like Facebook and Twitter, to add support before the end of 2020.