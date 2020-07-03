Head Into the Weekend with AirPods 2 for Just $139 [$20 Off]

Apple has discounted the AirPods 2 once again on Amazon, bringing the price down to just $139. Order now and you can get them as early as this Sunday.

Apple AirPods 2 with Charging Case Discounted to $139, Price Down from $159

We can’t get enough of the AirPods. When the second-generation model was announced, Apple kept the same design while improving everything that was inside. It brought a brand new H1 chip to the fold allowing for faster switching between devices, better battery life, support for Hey Siri and more. Everything new for an old price of $159. But right now, you don’t have to pay that price at all as Apple is discounting the earphones to a reasonable $139, taking off $20 instantly.

If you own an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, then you can pair the AirPods instantly as soon as you open up the Charging Case. But that’s not all, if you have a lot of devices associated with your Apple ID then your AirPods will be available to you on all of those devices. Just select your AirPods from Control Center and you will be paired instantly. And thanks to that H1 chip, switching devices is extremely quick, too.

There is a lot to love about the AirPods and if you want a pair for yourself then head over to the link below immediately.

Buy Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case - Was $159, now just $139

