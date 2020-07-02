AirPods Pro Currently Available for Just $207 Renewed, Stock Selling Fast!

You can bag yourself a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for a price of just $207 if you are taking the renewed route. Hurry up before it sells out!

Grab a Pair of AirPods Pro for a Low Price of Just $207, Renewed

Apple’s AirPods Pro are simply phenomenal. It takes the formula of the original AirPods and amplifies it with the addition of active noise cancellation and an in-ear design. But with those upgrades comes a hefty price tag of $249. Thankfully, if you are buying renewed then you can grab yourself a pair for a low price of just $207. The catch? They are going to sell out fast.

AirPods Pro features Apple’s latest H1 chip that is meant to enhance the overall AirPods experience. You get faster switching between devices, support for Bluetooth 5.0, better battery life, noise cancellation and support for ‘Hey Siri.’ Just utter the ‘Hey Siri’ key phrase and you can do all sort of things with the power of your voice.

Thanks to the in-ear design, you get a far better seal without any ambient noise bothering you. But, if you do want to listen what is happening around you, Apple has baked in a new feature called ‘Transparency.’ Once enabled, you can listen to everything around you thanks to the built-in microphones on the AirPods Pro.

Running out of battery? The Charging Case will let you top up battery immediately, extending the overall battery life to 24 hours. If you want to charge the Charging Case itself, then you can either use Lightning or just place the case on a Qi wireless pad.

Amazon Renewed products are thoroughly inspected to look and work like a new product. If it’s not good enough, Amazon won’t even ship it to you. Therefore you can rest assured that you will receive a top-notch product.

Buy Apple AirPods Pro (Renewed) - $207

While you are here, check out the following deals: