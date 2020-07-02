This Power Strip Features a Built-in USB-C Port, Just $24 Today

You can own an awesome little power strip from Anker right now with a built-in 18W USB-C port for charging up devices.

Power Up All Your Devices at Once with the Anker PowerPort Strip PD 2 Mini Power Strip for Just $24

We are well beyond the point where regular power strips are not boring any more. Apart from having ‘regular’ AC ports to expand on that one wall outlet, the options these days include power strips with USB ports in them. Anker creates several of them and the one with an 18W USB-C port is currently on sale for a low price of just $24 if you remember to clip an on-page coupon before checking out.

Let’s start with the most obvious thing in this power strip - it turns one AC outlet into two. You can use those extra ports to power up a laptop, charge your camera, power a TV, set-top box, you name it. But, the fun starts to emerge when you have a quick glance at the two USB-A ports that can push out 12W per port to charge your devices. That’s not all, there’s a built-in 18W USB-C port, which is powerful enough to charge a dead iPhone all the way to 50% in just 30 minutes. Have an iPad Pro? It will fast charge too. Nintendo Switch? That’s covered here too, not a problem.

Everything is wrapped up by the fact that this awesome power strip features a 5-feet long cable, which is more than enough for a lot of people. In fact, it’s the perfect size for traveling.

Don’t forget to clip that on-page coupon code in order to bring the price down to just $24. Even if you do forget, the accessory is still reasonably priced. But, it doesn’t hurt to save a few extra, doesn’t it?

Buy Anker Power Strip with USB C - Was $33.99, now just $24 using on-page coupon

While you are here, check out the following deals: