Don’t Miss this Chance to Save $100 on Apple’s Latest MacBook Air

Apple’s latest 2020 MacBook Air with Magic Keyboard is currently selling for just $899 on Amazon. Pick up the deal now before it returns to $999.

2020 MacBook Air Deal Available for Just $899, Save $100 Instantly

There are a lot of reasons why one should invest in a MacBook Air. The most obvious one is value: at $999, it has everything you will ever need to get work done. Whether it’s school or office, this notebook will fly through the entire day without any sort of hiccup. Right now, the latest MacBook Air is far better value at $899, and it’s a limited time deal which you should look into if you are looking for a brand new work companion.

The model on sale features a 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone. What this means is that the color temperature of the display will reflect the ambient light of your surroundings, making it far more easier to read what is on the display. Then there’s the 8GB of RAM, 256GB of fast SSD storage, 10th-generation Core i3 processor, loud stereo speakers, Touch ID and that brand new Magic Keyboard which is a dream to type on.

This deal is not going to stick around for long so it is best you head over to the link below and grab it immediately. It is not everyday you get to pick up Apple’s latest laptop for such a low price.

Buy New Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Space Gray - Was $999, now just $899

