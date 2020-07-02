Lenovo Flex 5 Arrives in Stock Once More; Get a 6-Core Ryzen 5 4500u, 16GB DDR4 RAM, More for Only $599.99

The Lenovo Flex 5 turned out to be a hot seller on Amazon and why not? Such powerful specifications for only $599.99? Now the 14-inch notebook is back in stock and at the same attractive price so you have another opportunity to purchase it. For those that are unaware of the Lenovo Flex 5’s hardware, let us run them by you real fast so you know exactly what you’re getting for your money’s worth

The 2-in-1 Windows 10 machine features a 1080p touchscreen that’s big on both performance and battery life. For starters, you’re getting an AMD Ryzen 4500u CPU, which features 6 cores with a base clock speed of 2.30GHz. If you pair that with 16GB of DDR4 memory and 256GB of PCIe SSD storage which you can expand later on, and you have the ideal portable notebook that you can also do some mild gaming on courtesy of integrated AMD Radeon graphics.

There’s also a Lenovo Active Pen included in case you want to do some creative work. The battery life is also stellar and if you’re doing light to moderately demanding work, you can expect between 8-10 hours of endurance, which is excellent if you’re going to be away from the wall charger for some time. You can also get up to 80 percent charge back after plugging in the Lenovo Flex 5 for 60 minutes.

As for ports, the Flex 5 has plenty to flaunt, starting with two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, one USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1 with PD support. There’s also a single HDMI 1.4b port, 4-in-1 card reader and lastly, you get the headphone plus microphone combo.

Overall, the Lenovo Flex 5 is an excellent machine for the money, so much so that it has a ‘Best Seller’ badge, along with a 4.2-star customer rating out of 5. So what do you say? $599 for a solid all-round Windows 10 notebook sounds great right?