Harman Kardon Feels the Heat from Apple, Returns to Headphone Business to Take on AirPods

After an absence of six years, Harman Kardon is back in the headphones business with its first-ever truly wireless earphones to take on the AirPods.

Whenever someone mentions true wireless earphones, your mind will immediately drift towards the AirPods. Everything else seems secondary. Basically, it is safe to say that Apple is king in this market and everyone else is trying hard to keep up. Harman Kardon felt the heat in its headquarters and has return to the headphone business after six years with the announcement of its brand new true wireless earphones.

Dubbed the Fly, the new wireless earphones come with a charging case of its own to keep you juiced up while you are on the go. With battery life of up to 5 hours, you can keep on listening for up to 15 hours if you combine the prowess of the charging case with the earphones itself.

The great thing here is that you will be able to buy these for a price of just $150, which is quite respectable given the price points which others are playing at. But keep one thing in mind, while the Fly are pitched to sound good, but you won't get the same W1 or H1-style of pairing with iOS nor Android. This is the one place where Apple wins very, very hard.

Apart from the Fly TWS, the company is also announcing a pair of over-ear headphones with noise-cancelling, dubbed the Fly ANC. They feature large 40mm drivers for wonderful sound, 30 hours of playback with noise cancelling and up to 35 hours if the feature is turned off. In other words, these will be great on the battery end.

There is no word on exact availability as yet, except that they will launch some time this winter. So you have a lot of wait to go through in order to get your hands on one of these. Until then, you might want to buy the AirPods instead. Just saying.

Do you think the Fly TWS and Fly ANC will be able to compete with the likes of AirPods? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.