Hard West Steam Giveaway – Enter the Lottery for a Free Code!

With Hard West 2 coming up shortly (look forward to our review soon), we've partnered with CreativeForge Games and Good Shepherd Entertainment to give away ten Steam codes for the original installment.

Hard West Steam Giveaway



Welcome to the Wild West like you’ve never seen it before. When a tragic turn of events sets one man down a path of supernatural chaos and revenge, he must brutally hunt down all those who wronged him. Follow Warren on his descent into the darkest recesses of the human soul, and try to survive in a world full of hard choices and even harder consequences. Because in this world, death is a constant presence and the black pacts which you make with forces beyond human comprehension will forever haunt all those around you.

Fight and survive through 8 unique story-based scenarios, and try your hand at 40 individually designed turn-based combat missions. Journey deeper into the world of Hard West and meet a colorful cast of playable characters whose fates are intimately intertwined with yours. Together you will need to make divisive choices to uncover the ultimate plans of the ancient powers at play, as you unravel a deep narrative storyline featuring multiple endings depending on the choices you make during the game.

Here's Chris Wray's review on Wccftech, by the way.

Hard West is an unusual title. The budget limitations are shown with the bland visuals but surprisingly made up for by the understated yet excellent voice acting. The core game isn't exactly revolutionary, but there's little need to reinvent the wheel when you can perfect it. That's what Hard West seems to have done. It lacks any features that can surprise you, but what it does have is polished to a diamond-like shine.

Hard West is a solid tactical game. It lacks in story and character aspects but more than makes up for it when you go into battle.