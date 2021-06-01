Halo Infinite Will Support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on PC and Xbox
You might remember that Microsoft had partnered with Dolby last year, introducing support for both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to the Xbox consoles in addition to Windows PC.
Now, it seems like their flagship game for this Holiday season, 343 Industries' Halo Infinite, will support both technologies on PC and Xbox. That's what the official game page on Dolby's website says, anyway.
While many games already support Dolby Atmos object-based surround sound, very few allowed users to enable the Dolby Vision HDR format, too. A few Frostbite games like Mass Effect Andromeda, Anthem, Madden, and Battlefield 1 briefly supported it, but there were some bugs and eventually, Dolby Vision was actually removed from most of those titles.
Hopefully, Halo Infinite's implementation will be much more solid. In related news, it looks like 343 Industries will be unveiling the multiplayer modes at E3.
See more with Dolby Vision
When you play in Dolby Vision, you unlock the most realistic and lifelike visuals the game has to offer, with brightness, contrast, color, and depth that goes beyond even traditional HDR games. Experience the world the way it was meant to be seen.
Prepare for the brightest and darkest moments
Up to 40x brighter highlights and 10x deeper blacks bring fiery explosions and the deep void of outer space to life.
Unleash your imagination with ultravivid colors
Deep rich colors pop off the screen, transporting you to lush magical forests to desolate war zones.
Reveal what you've been missing
More contrast and color reveal greater detail and texture. Peer into shadows, scan the horizon, and pick out camouflaged enemies before it's too late.
Say goodbye to adjustment sliders
Dolby Vision games automatically map to your Dolby Vision display as you play, so you're always seeing the full picture.
Hear what you've been missing with Dolby Atmos
A leap beyond surround sound, Dolby Atmos puts you in the middle of the action by precisely placing each sound all around you in three-dimensional space, so you can quickly pinpoint its location in the game — before it's too late.
Feel the game come alive
A bigger, more spacious soundscape combined with greater depth and dimension brings crystal clear, hair-raising realism to gaming.
React faster and more accurately
Detect the distance and direction of unseen sounds all around you, even overhead, so you can anticipate surprises or stage your own ambush.
Tune into your instincts
Greater detail and clarity allow you to catch the subtle, yet game-changing sounds you've been missing, even in the heat of battle.
Optimized for any setup
Activate Dolby Atmos for any headphones or unleash room-filling sound with a Dolby Atmos enabled TV, soundbar, or home theater.
