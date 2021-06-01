Halo Infinite E3 2021 Showing Won’t Be a Deep Dive, Mostly Focused on Multiplayer – Rumor
Halo Infinite is among the games that Microsoft will show later this month during its E3 2021 press conference, but there's the chance it will not be a huge deep dive into the game as fans expect.
Speaking on his Game Mess Show, Jeff Grubb revealed that the E3 2021 showing of the game is not going to be a deep dive into the game, as creating assets for the conference would take precious time away from development. The showing will be mostly focused on multiplayer and will cater mostly to hardcore Halo fans.
Jeff Grubb also touched upon the Halo Infinite multiplayer modes. According to the insider, the upcoming entry in the series will feature modes that players love like Capture the Flag at launch, and new modes will only be added down the road.
While Jeff Grubb proved to be reliable in the past, we have to take everything he revealed with a grain of salt. As last year's Halo Infinite big showing was focused on the single-player mode, it makes sense for Microsoft to show more of the multiplayer mode, so it's highly likely we are going to learn more about the matter in a few days.
Halo Infinite launches on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on a yet to be confirmed release date.
The legendary Halo series returns with the most expansive Master Chief story yet.
Campaign: When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. Begin anew and step inside the armor of humanity’s greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and finally explore the scale of the Halo ring itself.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 59.99
USD 799.95
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter