Halo Infinite Weapon Evolution Comparison Video Shows How the Series’ Weapons Have Evolved Since Halo: Combat Evolved

A comparison video has been released, showing how the weaponry in the Halo series has evolved between the original Halo and the upcoming Halo Infinite.

The new video has been created by tech channel ‘ElAnalistaDeBits’, and has compared the weapons included within the recent Halo Infinite tech preview to the same weapons in the older Halo installments, going back to Bungie’s original Halo: Combat Evolved from 2001.

It’s an interesting video that really shows how the weapons have changed/evolved over time. It also shows the great work that Bungie delivered with its final Halo installment, 2010’s Halo: Reach for the Xbox 360. In addition, the video also shows the great effort that 343 Industries has put in the most recent entry in the series, Halo 5: Guardians.

Check out the new video down below and judge for yourself.

Halo Infinite is slated for a release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC later this year. A recent visual and FPS comparison video provided a glimpse at the game's great performance across the next-gen consoles and PC. Unfortunately, performance on the base Xbox One appears to be subpar.

Initially announced during Microsoft’s 2018 E3 press conference, the shooter was supposed to release last year alongside Microsoft’s Xbox Series X|S but was delayed into 2022 following community backlash.