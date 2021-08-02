Halo Infinite Tech Preview New Framerate Test Highlights Solid Performance on Xbox Series X|S

A new Halo Infinite framerate test has been shared online today, highlighting the differences in performance between the current and previous generation versions of the recently released tech preview.

The new video, put together by ElAnalistaDeBits, highlights the extremely solid performance of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S version in the Recharged Map. Unfortunately, the Xbox One and Xbox One X version of the tech preview doesn't too run as smoothly, as it only manages to run at 30 FPS and with evident frame pacing issues. As this is a tech preview, however, there's the chance that these issues could be fixed in the final release.

Halo Infinite releases before the end of the year on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. A final release date has yet to be announced.