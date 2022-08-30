Gungrave G.O.R.E. Could Be Heading to Game Pass on Day One

Gungrave G.O.R.E., the stylish third-person action shooter game in development at South Korean developer Iggymob, could be another game heading to the Game Pass lineup on day one. As revealed by Twitter user MauroNL and others, Microsoft has been sending out an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate newsletter that includes Gungrave G.O.R.E. among other titles already known to be coming to the subscription service, such as Pentiment and High on Life.

Gungrave G.O.R.E. might be coming to Game Pass on release, according to a promotional e-mail from Xbox. The game is featured among a list of other Game Pass titles like High on Life and Pentiment in an e-mail headlined "check out these favorite games on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate." pic.twitter.com/Y9rLDyPk5w — MauroNL (@MauroNL3) August 29, 2022

By the way, at Gamescom 2022, publisher Prime Matter revealed the game's release date. Gungrave G.O.R.E. will be available on November 22nd for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

Below you'll find the official developer overview of Gungrave G.O.R.E.; PC users can also take a look at the minimum and recommended system requirements found via the Steam page.

In Gungrave G.O.R.E, play the gun-wielding badass anti-hero of your dreams as you mow down tons of enemies in a gory ballet of bullets and experience a story of vengeance, love and loyalty, all in a beautiful third-person action shooter, combining the best that Eastern and Western game design have to offer.

G.O.R.E

As the titular Gunslinger of Resurrection, you become the badass anti-hero of your dreams, an ultimate killing machine, brutalising your foes without mercy. Taking cover and retreating is not an option for Grave, he only ever goes full steam ahead, preferably right through his enemies.

Style on your foes with gun-tastic stylish combat

Stylish third-person shooting meets close-range martial arts, creating seamlessly flowing action as you crush your enemies in a gory ballet of bullets. Utilise your unlimited ammo Cerberus pistols and your transformable EVO-coffin to unleash devastating combos in pursuit of maximum damage and style.

Let there be Vengeance

Strap in for a wild ride, an epic & emotional story of vengeance, love and loyalty, with more than 12 hours of gameplay in the story mode, for Gungrave fans and newcomers alike.

Enjoy the Scenery

Go on an epic adventure across South-East Asia, based on real-life locations with a dark, futuristic twist.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 8 Processor: i7-4470k Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: Geforce GTX 1060 Storage: 50 GB available space



RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 11 Processor: i7-6700 Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: GTX 1080 Storage: 50 GB available space

