Menu
Company

Gungrave G.O.R.E. Could Be Heading to Game Pass on Day One

Alessio Palumbo
Aug 30, 2022
Gungrave G.O.R.E.

Gungrave G.O.R.E., the stylish third-person action shooter game in development at South Korean developer Iggymob, could be another game heading to the Game Pass lineup on day one. As revealed by Twitter user MauroNL and others, Microsoft has been sending out an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate newsletter that includes Gungrave G.O.R.E. among other titles already known to be coming to the subscription service, such as Pentiment and High on Life.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Game Pass to Reach 100 Million When Activision Games Are Added, Says Pachter

By the way, at Gamescom 2022, publisher Prime Matter revealed the game's release date. Gungrave G.O.R.E. will be available on November 22nd for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

Below you'll find the official developer overview of Gungrave G.O.R.E.; PC users can also take a look at the minimum and recommended system requirements found via the Steam page.

In Gungrave G.O.R.E, play the gun-wielding badass anti-hero of your dreams as you mow down tons of enemies in a gory ballet of bullets and experience a story of vengeance, love and loyalty, all in a beautiful third-person action shooter, combining the best that Eastern and Western game design have to offer.

G.O.R.E
As the titular Gunslinger of Resurrection, you become the badass anti-hero of your dreams, an ultimate killing machine, brutalising your foes without mercy. Taking cover and retreating is not an option for Grave, he only ever goes full steam ahead, preferably right through his enemies.

Style on your foes with gun-tastic stylish combat
Stylish third-person shooting meets close-range martial arts, creating seamlessly flowing action as you crush your enemies in a gory ballet of bullets. Utilise your unlimited ammo Cerberus pistols and your transformable EVO-coffin to unleash devastating combos in pursuit of maximum damage and style.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
NARAKA: BLADEPOINT Xbox Launch Q&A – Plans for FSR 2.0, Ray Tracing, and PlayStation

Let there be Vengeance
Strap in for a wild ride, an epic & emotional story of vengeance, love and loyalty, with more than 12 hours of gameplay in the story mode, for Gungrave fans and newcomers alike.

Enjoy the Scenery
Go on an epic adventure across South-East Asia, based on real-life locations with a dark, futuristic twist.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
    • OS: Windows 8
    • Processor: i7-4470k
    • Memory: 16 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Geforce GTX 1060
    • Storage: 50 GB available space

RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS:

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
    • OS: Windows 11
    • Processor: i7-6700
    • Memory: 16 GB RAM
    • Graphics: GTX 1080
    • Storage: 50 GB available space

Products mentioned in this post

GTX 1060
USD 178
GTX 1080
Xbox Game Pass
USD 40

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order