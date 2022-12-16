Diablo IV Collector’s Box Offers a “Candle of Creation” and “Occult Mousepad,” but No Game

Lately, Blizzard just can’t seem to avoid committing unforced errors, and they’ve stepped in it again with the upcoming Diablo IV Collector’s Edition Box. For a while, it was a trend for publishers to offer expensive collector’s editions packed with various bric-a-brac and… no game. Thankfully, almost everyone agreed that was silly, so the game-less collector’s edition has mostly gone away. Well, don’t tell Blizzard that!

Blizzard recently showed off the Diablo IV Collector’s Box, which sells for $96.66 (very clever) and includes items like a “Candle of Creation” and “occult mousepad,” but no copy of the game. You can get the lowdown on what’s in the box, below.

“As Lilith’s threat looms over Sanctuary, you’ll need every tool within grasp to fight the evils that lay in wait. Rise to the occasion with this legendary Limited Collector’s Box and gain the vast knowledge necessary to slay any demons that cross your path. Make haste to battle onward, for the fate of Sanctuary depends upon it!”

Diablo IV Limited Collector’s Box Includes:

Candle of Creation - Feel both the Light’s blessing and Evil’s embrace with this two-sided electric candle.

Occult Mouse Pad - Sanctify your space with this premium mouse pad.

Cloth Map of Sanctuary - Unfurl to behold the lands before you where Lilith’s grasp has taken hold.

Pin of the Horadrim - Proudly display this vestige of the ancient Brotherhood.

Diablo IV Collector’s Edition Art Book - Immerse yourself in over 300 pages of the frighteningly beautiful artwork that created the world of Sanctuary and its heroes.

Art Prints (x2) - Relish in the glory of these fine art portraits.

No Game Included.

Activision Blizzard has faced a series of lawsuits and other legal action on the heels of a suit filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more details on that unfolding story here.

Diablo IV launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on June 6, 2023. If you still want that Collector’s Box, you can grab one here.