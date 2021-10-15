Guilty Gear Strive Patch 1.10 Reduces Network Connection Time on Login, Introduces Universal Mechanics Changes and More

A new Guilty Gear Strive patch is now live on PC and consoles, introducing quality of life improvements, universal mechanics changes, and more.

The 1.10 patch reduces the network connection time on login, which was, prior to the release of the patch, extremely long for anybody not in Japan. The patch also introduces a new Tournament feature on PlayStation 4, changes and fixes for Network Mode, Training Mode, and more.

The 1.10 patch also brings balance changes for the entirety of the roster as well as universal mechanics changes such as projectiles special moves, aerial attacks, and anti-airs changes. The full patch notes can be found on the Guilty Gear Strive official website.

Guilty Gear Strive launched earlier this year on PC and PlayStation consoles. While the game is a little lacking in content, especially compared to previous entries in the series, Guilty Gear Strive's accessibility makes it a great fighting game for all sorts of players, as highlighted by Kai in his review.

The review period, much like the Early Access event that's about to occur for those that spent some extra money on the Deluxe editions, lacks much of the content that fans can look forward to in the full release. And even then, much of Guilty Gear Strive feels like it's planned for a future roadmap at some point in time. For local play experience, Strive is absolutely excellent but trying to venture out into the mission and combo modes and you'll find nothing there, and trying to match up with friends online will just be an exercise in frustration with the half-baked lobby implementation. For those that want an accessible yet masterful example of combat craftsmanship, Strive may have quite the long life ahead of it if Arc System Works can fix these day one woes and bring in the roster updates fans have been crying for since Accent Core.

Guilty Gear Strive is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 worldwide.