Sin Kiske Joins the Guilty Gear Roster This Week

Guilty Gear Strive’s Season 2 DLC has been a bit quiet, all things considered. Besides Bridget’s return from XX Accent Core back in August, almost nothing related to the game’s updates and balance. Just now, IGN had a live stream covering the next DLC character, set to join us very soon.

That character is, in fact, Sin Kiske. Sin was previously playable in Guilty Gear Xrd as a DLC fighter and already appeared in Guilty Gear Strive, specifically in the two Story Mode campaigns. He brings his flag-like polearm to Strive as Season 2’s second DLC character.

You can view Sin’s character trailer below, which includes his unique character theme.

Sin Kiske’s gameplay is entirely revolved around his Hunger meter (which makes a return from Guilty Gear Xrd). Sin's unique movement tools, special moves, and more depend on how much your Hunger meter is filled (and Sin recharges this meter over time). The most powerful aspect of his Hunger meter, his ability to freely chain special moves into one another, also returns,. As such, Sin players may feel right at home with his mechanics.

Sin is also armed with far-reaching pokes, a fast command dash in Devil Step, and an invincible reversal. Trying to perform setups on Sin may be much harder than it is against other characters due to the sheer amount of options Sin possesses, but it’s unclear what trade-off will be there, like lower max HP, for instance.

As for Sin’s release date, it’s actually quite soon. Players will be able to get their hands on Sin Kiske on November 24th, 2022 (three days from now, as of the time of publication). The release date was unclear about when players can buy him standalone, but it will probably be on the 26th or 27th.

We’ll continue to update as more information on Guilty Gear Strive, including updates, balance, and new DLC content, is released. Guilty Gear Strive is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. An Xbox Series and Xbox One version will be available in 2023.