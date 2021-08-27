Guilty Gear Strive Patch 1.09 Introduces Balance Changes, Reduces Input Delay on PS5 / PS4 Pro

A new Guilty Gear Strive patch is now live on PC and PlayStation consoles, introducing some system-wide changes as well as balance tweaks for all fighters.

Patch 1.09, among other things, reduces input delay on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 Pro, which is an extremely welcome change, considering how different the game felt on consoles compared to PC. The patch also introduces support for Jack-O, the second DLC character for the game, as well as plenty of balance changes for all characters. Sol Badguy is the character that has been tweaked the most, but most characters received some significant changes, which can be checked out in full on the game's Official Website.

Reduced input delay on the PS4 Pro / PS5 versions

- While this update does not apply to the standard PS4 version, we are looking into addressing this in the future. Network Mode

- Fixed an issue where the Counter Setting action options would be displayed incorrectly after matching in Training Mode with the Training Environment set to reflect the prior match. Replay Mode

- Fixed an error where replay data would not be saved properly.

- Replay data saved in Guilty Gear Strive battle version 1.03 of the game may not be played back correctly after applying this update. Battle

- Fixed an issue where the effect would not display properly when a Counter Hit and Wall Break happened simultaneously.

- Fixed an issue where the position of the opponent's character would change greatly after following up on a Dust Attack.

- Fixed an issue where some sound effects such as flames hitting would be played back repeatedly in certain situations. Others

- Adjusted the BGM volume of some songs, such as battle themes from previous games.

- Fixed errors in certain in-game text.

Guilty Gear Strive is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 worldwide.