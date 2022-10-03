Guilty Gear Strive Cross-Play Open Beta Test to Start on October 14; Will be Free-to-Play on Both PC and PlayStation

Guilty Gear Strive’s Season 2 content is underway, and back in August, developer Arc System Works revealed a roadmap for upcoming content. This included characters, stages, a new Story Mode, and the long-awaited addition of Cross-play. Today, there’s an update relating to crossplay in Guilty Gear Strive.

Arc System Works has a confirmed beta test period for Guilty Gear Strive’s crossplay, and it’s just over a week and a half away. Players can download the Open Beta client on October 13th, 2022 starting at 3:00 a.m. EST. Launching and playing the beta won’t be possible until the day after, on October 14th, enabling you to fight against PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam users.

The Cross-play Beta test for Guilty Gear Strive will run from October 14th, 2022, 9:00 p.m. EST, until October 17th, 2022, 3:00 a.m. EST. The beta is free; you don’t have to pay an additional fee to access it, and you can get away with not owning the game if you want to try it out.

Players will be able to access the base roster of 15 characters as well as all six DLC fighters. The beta will also allow players to access the following game modes:

Tutorial Mode

Mission Mode

Survival Mode

Training Mode

Local Versus (VS COM or VS 2P)

Online Match (Rank Tower, Open Park, Player Match)

Combo Maker

Digital Figure Mode

Gallery

The only omission from the beta is Story Mode, which is mostly irrelevant considering the main point of this beta. Finally, be advised that your save data will not carry over to the current retail version, so replays or changes in your Ranked Tower placement will stay within the beta client.

We’ll continue to provide more information on Guilty Gear Strive as it’s released. Guilty Gear Strive is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. Xbox Series and Xbox One versions will release in Spring 2023.