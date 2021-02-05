Guilty Gear Strive Open Beta Dated On PlayStation 5 And PlayStation 4

A Guilty Gear Strive open beta test will be held later this month on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Arc System Works confirmed.

The open beta will be held from February 18th at 7:00 PM PT / 10:00 PM ET to February 21st at 6:59 AM PT / 9:59 AM ET. All those who preorder the game will be able to access the open beta a day earlier, on February 17th.

Guilty Gear Strive Latest Trailer Focuses on Game Modes

The Guilty Gear Strive open beta will feature 13 playable characters and different play modes, including Verus Mode, Training Mode, and Network Mode. For the first time in the series, the game will feature rollback netcode.

Guilty Gear Strive is the latest entry in the long-running series developed by Arc System Works. The game will feature a great-looking presentation combining 2D and 3D graphics as well as new gameplay mechanics.

Amazing Graphics and Animations The cutting-edge 2D/3D hybrid graphics pioneered in the Guilty Gear series have been raised to the next level in “GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-“. The new artistic direction and improve character animations will go beyond anything you’ve seen before in a fighting game! New Revolution in Fighting Games! GGS brings a number of new and innovative game play mechanics designed to allow players new to the series to quickly learn the fundamentals while maintaining the deep, creative gameplay Guilty Gear is praised for. New additions to the series such as a wall-breaking mechanic will allow for new and exciting approaches to battle.

Guilty Gear Strive launches on April 9th worldwide on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.