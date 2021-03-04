Guilty Gear Strive Delayed to June 2021 for Additional Polish

Guilty Gear Strive, the next entry in the series created by Arc System Works, has been delayed for additional polish.

In a new statement shared online, the development team confirmed that the game will now release on June 11th instead of April 9th. The additional development time will be used to polish some aspects of the game, such as online lobbies and server stability. A Guilty Gear Strive open beta has been held last month, highlighting the excellent rollback netcode but also some of the issues of the lobby system, so it's nice to hear that Arc System works is taking feedback from players into account.

Guilty Gear Strive Open Beta Dated On PlayStation 5 And PlayStation 4

Guilty Gear Strive will continue the series' tradition of combining together 2D and 3D graphics while evolving the gameplay with new gameplay mechanics.

The cutting-edge 2D/3D hybrid graphics pioneered in the Guilty Gear series have been raised to the next level in “GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-“. The new artistic direction and improve character animations will go beyond anything you’ve seen before in a fighting game! New Revolution in Fighting Games! GGS brings a number of new and innovative game play mechanics designed to allow players new to the series to quickly learn the fundamentals while maintaining the deep, creative gameplay Guilty Gear is praised for. New additions to the series such as a wall-breaking mechanic will allow for new and exciting approaches to battle.

Guilty Gear Strive launches on June 11th on PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 worldwide.