Bridget Comes to Guilty Gear Strive as the First Character of Season 2

Ule Lopez
Aug 8, 2022
Bridget Guilty Gear Strive

Guilty Gear Strive’s 2nd season is looking to start soon if Arc System Works’ recently-revealed roadmap is anything to go off of. The latest venture in Guilty Gear has had five DLC fighters join the game thus far and various balance patches throughout 2021 and 2022, up until this past June.

Back in March, you may remember that Season 2 was announced. Along with it, crossplay would eventually come to Strive, unifying the PlayStation and PC player base under one server infrastructure. In contrast to previous announcements, Guilty Gear Strive’s Top 8 at EVO 2022 Day Three kicked off with a character reveal, which you can view below.

The game’s 6th DLC character is none other than Bridget, a character that was absent from Guilty Gear Xrd’s roster. They control the screen space with various objects and also has multiple disjoints at their disposal. Bridget also has a projectile super at the ready, giving them zoning potential, as well as a command grab for mixing up the offense.

Bridget will launch later today on digital storefronts, allowing players to buy and play Strive’s newest character. As you might expect, there's also going to be an update that will add Bridget to the game, so you’ll have to update it on your respective client (be it PlayStation or Steam) when it’s available.

Bridget was the only Season 2 character shown at EVO 2022, so we don’t have any idea who will join them throughout Season 2… yet. That said, it’s been nearly ten years since Bridget was playable, so Accent Core players can finally see their main in Strive. I indeed am pouring one out for the Slayer fans out there.

We’ll continue to update as more news for Guilty Gear Strive’s Second Season is released, including characters, balance changes, additional features, and more. Guilty Gear Strive is out now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

